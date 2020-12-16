Listen

“‘Epitaph’ is the emo anthem of our new record,” says vocalist Lois McDougall.

Drones are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Epitaph'.

It's the latest cut from ‘Our Hell Is Right Here’, which will be released on 12th February via Lockjaw Records.

“‘Epitaph’ is the emo anthem of our new record,” says vocalist Lois McDougall. “The umbrella term ‘mental health’ is so wide-spread and complex that it can be hard to pin-point the exact problem that one person is experiencing. That’s why conversation is so important to try and unwrap the layers of each individual‘s struggles.

"Personally I’ve done a lot of exploring over the last few years to try and find out which wires are crossed for me and since writing this song I have finally found some appeasing answers. A diagnosis can really help free you from the spiralling mess that depression can cause, and writing Epitaph was just one step of that process for me.”

