Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... The Smashing Pumpkins, Poppy, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
December 2020 / January 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Drones are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Epitaph'

“‘Epitaph’ is the emo anthem of our new record,” says vocalist Lois McDougall.
Published: 2:31 pm, December 16, 2020
Drones are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Epitaph'

Drones are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Epitaph'.

It's the latest cut from ‘Our Hell Is Right Here’, which will be released on 12th February via Lockjaw Records.

“‘Epitaph’ is the emo anthem of our new record,” says vocalist Lois McDougall. “The umbrella term ‘mental health’ is so wide-spread and complex that it can be hard to pin-point the exact problem that one person is experiencing. That’s why conversation is so important to try and unwrap the layers of each individual‘s struggles.

"Personally I’ve done a lot of exploring over the last few years to try and find out which wires are crossed for me and since writing this song I have finally found some appeasing answers. A diagnosis can really help free you from the spiralling mess that depression can cause, and writing Epitaph was just one step of that process for me.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Dirty Nil: "We definitely have a dark sense of humour"
About to Break 2021: phem
About to Break 2021: KennyHoopla
About to Break 2021: Meet Me @ The Altar
Check out Yours Truly's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. All Time Low, Sum 41, Tonight Alive and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing