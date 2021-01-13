Drones have launched their own coffee, Fresh Hell

News

It features the flavours vegan milk chocolate, pecan and hazelnut.

January 13, 2021

Drones have launched their own coffee, and released new single 'Learn'.

The track marks the latest cut from their upcoming album ‘Our Hell Is Right Here’, which will be released on 12th February via Lockjaw Records.

"Learn is about the desperate struggle to make a failing relationship work," says vocalist Lois McDougall. "You can feel that it’s not right but you still care about the other person. We seem to make the same mistakes over and over by assuming we know what the other person is thinking, so communication stops. We keep trying to force a relationship to work with someone that we’re just not meant to be with. If it’s more of a struggle than not... it’s not worth it. You should never diminish any part of yourself for someone else because, ultimately, you’ll end up resenting them."

The coffee, named Fresh Hell, will be available for a limited period. Says drummer Mitchell Thomas of the venture: “We're trying to help our fans start their year right and perk them up with a new premium blend of coffee featuring flavours of vegan milk chocolate, pecan and hazelnut. The product will be retailing on lockjawrecords.co.uk for a limited 2-week period starting Wednesday this week.”

