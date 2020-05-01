Subscribe to Upset
They're out on cassette.
Published: 4:40 pm, May 01, 2020
Dregg have released two huge new singles, 'Freaking Out' and 'Feeling Fine'.

The Melbourne-based band's latest cuts form a two-song single, 'Tu Track', which is out now via a super-limited run of 100 cassettes.

“‘TU TRACK’ is a two-part story that places you in the negative and positive thoughts of the philosophical, over thinking psyche,” says DREGG. 

“Both songs, ‘FREAKING OUT’ & ‘FEELING FINE’ address morality, nihilism, religion, death and the little to no knowledge we have about what being alive really means.”

Give them a listen below.

Diet Cig: "Going into this record we wanted to be much more mindful"
