Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to 2022

Published: 12:15 pm, March 18, 2021

Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.

The run was originally supposed to take place next month in support of their second album 'So When You Gonna...', released last summer.

“Live music is finally coming back,” the band exclaim, “but we’ve had to move our UK tour to the start of 2022. New European dates TBA.”

The run will now kick off on 17th March 2022 in Oxford, finishing up on 2nd April in Cambridge. The details are as follows:



March 2022

17 Oxford, The Bullingdon

18 Norwich, Waterfront

19 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 Leeds, The Wardrobe

22 Glasgow, St Luke’s

24 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

25 Manchester, Gorilla

26 Bristol, Ritual Union

29 Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms

30 London, Electric Ballroom



April 2022

01 Brighton, Chalk

02 Cambridge, The Portland Arms