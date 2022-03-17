Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to 2022

The run will now kick off on 17th March 2022 in Oxford.
Published: 12:15 pm, March 18, 2021
Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to 2022

Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.

The run was originally supposed to take place next month in support of their second album 'So When You Gonna...', released last summer.

“Live music is finally coming back,” the band exclaim, “but we’ve had to move our UK tour to the start of 2022. New European dates TBA.”

The run will now kick off on 17th March 2022 in Oxford, finishing up on 2nd April in Cambridge. The details are as follows:

March 2022
17 Oxford, The Bullingdon
18 Norwich, Waterfront
19 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 Leeds, The Wardrobe
22 Glasgow, St Luke’s
24 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
25 Manchester, Gorilla
26 Bristol, Ritual Union
29 Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms
30 London, Electric Ballroom

April 2022
01 Brighton, Chalk
02 Cambridge, The Portland Arms

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rise Against have announced their new album, 'Nowhere Generation'
NOAHFINNCE has shared his new pop-punk number, 'Stupid'
DZ Deathrays and Ecca Vandal have teamed up for new single, 'Fear The Anchor'
Black Peaks are going to debut a new livestream show next month
Architects have announced a new tour for February and March 2022
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing