Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to 2022

Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour.
The run was originally supposed to take place next month in support of their second album 'So When You Gonna...', released last summer.
“Live music is finally coming back,” the band exclaim, “but we’ve had to move our UK tour to the start of 2022. New European dates TBA.”
The run will now kick off on 17th March 2022 in Oxford, finishing up on 2nd April in Cambridge. The details are as follows:
March 2022
17 Oxford, The Bullingdon
18 Norwich, Waterfront
19 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 Leeds, The Wardrobe
22 Glasgow, St Luke’s
24 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
25 Manchester, Gorilla
26 Bristol, Ritual Union
29 Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms
30 London, Electric Ballroom
April 2022
01 Brighton, Chalk
02 Cambridge, The Portland Arms