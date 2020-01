On the road

They're performing new songs later this week.

Published: 11:44 am, January 20, 2020

Dream Wife have announced a secret show for later this week.

The band will perform in South East London, airing a bunch of new material. "Hey playing a tiny show at a secret south east London venue this THURSDAY 23/01," they reveal on Instagram. "Playing brand new songs."

It'll be free entry, with tickets released at 10am on Tuesday 21st January. Sign up to their mailing list for more info.

The details (so far) are:



JANUARY

23 London, ???



Dream Wife's self-titled debut album came out in 2018.