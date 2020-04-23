Dream Wife have shared their new single, 'Hasta La Vista'

Watch

Published: 2:12 pm, April 23, 2020

Dream Wife have dropped the second single from their upcoming second album.

The follow-up to the trio's big comeback single 'Sports!', 'Hasta La Vista' appears on 'So When You Gonna...', which is set to arrive on 3rd July.

"Hasta is one of the first songs we wrote after we completed our touring cycle for our debut album," they explain. "We’d played over 200 shows in 18 months and had returned to London to discover that things around us had changed and so had we. Close relationships fell apart and others came together. This song is about accepting and embracing that change and being thankful to what that was and what it is today."

"Being on tour has some similarities to living under quarantine - the separation from loved ones, the submission to the process, the large amounts of time in contained spaces with the same group of people. We built this band around relentless touring and the celebration and love of the live show and the community that it creates. And we’re very much looking forward to experiencing that again, when the time is right."

The band have also launched their new So When You Gonna… podcast series, which will feature a series of one-on-one interviews with creatives.

Give 'Hasta La Vista' a listen below.