It was shot in both Iceland and South London.

Published: 11:14 pm, July 16, 2020

Dream Wife have shared a new video for 'After The Rain'.

A cut from their just-released second album 'So When You Gonna…', it was shot in both Iceland and South London with director Helga Katrínardóttir.

They trio explain: “We have used water in both the song and video to symbolize and explore the singular yet collective experience of abortion. Water is the fundamental for all life. We are 75% water. Water is all and all pain is shared pain. It is our choice to craft the narratives of our own lives and fight the restrictions put on us by a society attempting to control our bodies. It’s feeling all the feelings and knowing that the storm will pass.

"Filmed across expansive Icelandic nature and intimate South London home the film takes the viewer on a journey from the internal to the external, from the singular experience to the collective. The dramatic differences between the interior and exterior shots also speak to the drastically different ways our home countries have mobilised in response to the current pandemic and how important it is to function collectively during times of dislocation."

Give it a watch below, and catch the band on tour next spring.