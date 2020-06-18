Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Dream Wife have released 'Temporary', a song about the heartbreak of miscarriages

Their second album arrives next month. 
Published: 9:25 pm, June 18, 2020
Dream Wife have released 'Temporary', a song about the heartbreak of miscarriages

Dream Wife have released 'Temporary' from their upcoming album.

The follow-up to the trio's big comeback singles 'Sports!', 'Hasta La Vista', and 'So When You Gonna...', it features on the band's upcoming second full-length, which is set to arrive on 3rd July.

The trio explain that the track “is for a friend who went through multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again. It’s about the heartbreak of repeatedly putting your body through the transformation and danger of pregnancy, and it's about holding space for dreams of creating new life and trying again. Miscarriages are not often in the media but as it is experienced by so many, it is important to speak.”

Have a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lonely The Brave have dropped a second comeback track, 'Distant Light'
State Champs are going to release a new EP this summer, and they've booked an online 10-year anniversary variety show too
Owen's donating money from 24-hours of digital sales to The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Knuckle Puck have released a video for their new single 'Breathe (Feat. Derek Sanders)'
Soccer Mommy's third instalment of her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends’ series features MGMT
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing