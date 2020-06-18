Dream Wife have released 'Temporary', a song about the heartbreak of miscarriages

Listen

Their second album arrives next month.

Published: 9:25 pm, June 18, 2020

Dream Wife have released 'Temporary' from their upcoming album.

The follow-up to the trio's big comeback singles 'Sports!', 'Hasta La Vista', and 'So When You Gonna...', it features on the band's upcoming second full-length, which is set to arrive on 3rd July.

The trio explain that the track “is for a friend who went through multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again. It’s about the heartbreak of repeatedly putting your body through the transformation and danger of pregnancy, and it's about holding space for dreams of creating new life and trying again. Miscarriages are not often in the media but as it is experienced by so many, it is important to speak.”

Have a listen below.