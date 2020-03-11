Dream Wife have dropped their comeback single 'Sports!', and announced a new album

Coming soon

It's coming this July.

Published: 1:13 pm, March 11, 2020

Dream Wife have dropped their comeback single, 'Sports!'.

It's an early teaser from the London-based trio's second album 'So When You Gonna...', which is set to arrive on 3rd July.

“Sports! sits on multiple levels; of satire and celebration, of nonsense and commonsense, of the body and the mind, of IRL and digital," they explain. "The video simultaneously plays with and celebrates 'sports' through multiple levels of reality and non-reality; exploring the nonsense of sports, toying with the seriousness of competition and the rigidity of rules while also asserting how important it is to be in your body, the joy of being in a team, the purpose in doing something for the sake of doing it, the endorphins and the sweat.



"Playing sports is great if that's for you but there are so many other ways to be physical, to be with your body. For us, more often than not, it’s the rock show. Rock n roll is an extreme sport and we're a team.”

Check it out below.