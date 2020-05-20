Subscribe to Upset
Dream Wife have announced a new UK tour, and dropped the title-track from their upcoming album

"It’s about communicating your desires."
Published: 12:06 pm, May 20, 2020
Dream Wife have announced a new UK tour, and dropped the title-track from their upcoming album

Dream Wife have announced a new UK tour, and dropped the title-track from their upcoming album.

The follow-up to the trio's big comeback singles 'Sports!' and 'Hasta La Vista', 'So When You Gonna...'  is from the band's upcoming second full-length, which is set to arrive on 3rd July.

The trio explain: "It’s a dare, an invitation, a challenge. It’s about communicating your desires, wholehearted consent and the point where talking is no longer enough. It promotes body autonomy and self-empowerment through grabbing the moment. The breakdown details the rules of attraction in a play by play ‘commentator’ style, inspired by Meat Loaf’s ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’.

“For the video for we worked with our favourite elf prince Aidan Zamiri who filmed around a free sweaty, sexy, gig we did for ours fans back in January – shot as a first person POV from the inside of a mouth. Performing live is the beating heart of this band and we miss it, so please take this video as a little love letter to the rock show."

Their new tour is a big 'un, too. Catch them live at the following:

APRIL
14 UK Oxford @ The Bullingdon
15 UK Birmingham @ O2 Institute 2
16 UK Leeds @ The Wardrobe
17 UK Manchester @ Manchester Academy 2
18 UK Glasgow @ St Luke's
20 UK Norwich @ Waterfront
21 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
22 UK Cambridge @ The Portland Arms
24 UK Brighton @ Chalk
25 UK Portsmouth @ The Wedgewood Rooms
27 UK Bristol @ SWX
28 UK London @ Electric Ballroom

