Dream Wife have created a new DW Megamix for Rainbow Mind

Published: 10:26 pm, May 04, 2021

Dream Wife have announced a new DW Megamix for Rainbow Mind, a mental health charity for LGBTQIA people.

The mix will be available from Friday 7th May, exclusively on Bandcamp, and features contributions from ARXX, Big Joannie, Body Type, Circe, Franks, Shirley Manson, Ghum, Girli, Lucia & the Best Boys, Nova Twins, Our Girl, PINS, Porridge Radio, Sink Ya Teeth, Sleigh Bells, The Big Moon and Tokky Horror.

The band explain: “Right now more than ever, connection exists in the non-physical. The down on the ground sense of community through live music is currently in exile from what is safe and responsible.

“Dream Wife have had the pleasure of sharing a space with some of our favourite bands, friends, and inspirations, over our time on the road. Those IRL happenings are the kind of connections that are forged through pure joy and togetherness in the physical, the visceral. It feels like an important time to re-align ourselves through a direct musical conversation with our peers.

“The DW Megamix is an ode to the support and friendship we have found and called home, in our live journey so far, for the love of music and all the moments to come. Here is to togetherness.”

The trio have also issued an open call for tour supports on their March 2022 run. “Wanna play a show with us?? We are super excited to announce an open call for local support bands/musicians to rock out with us in their hometown on our 2022 UK headline tour. All genres, genders and experience levels welcome – just be passionate and pumped to play! Woman, trans and non-binary folks to the front!”

The dates read:

MARCH

17 Oxford, The Bullingdon

18 Norwich, Waterfront

19 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 Leeds, The Wardrobe

22 Glasgow, St Luke’s

24 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

25 Manchester, Gorilla

26 Bristol, Ritual Union

29 Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms

30 London, Electric Ballroom

31 Brighton, Chalk

APRIL

01 Cambridge, The Portland Arms