Dream Wife are heading out on a virtual instore tour

On tour

Their second album is out now.

Published: 11:02 am, July 03, 2020

Dream Wife are putting on a virtual instore tour to celebrate their album release.

'So When You Gonna...' is out today (Friday, 3rd July) via Lucky Number, with the trio set to perform five live shows over the next week.

The run will include stops at Rough Trade (5th July), Resident (6th July), Banquet (7th July), Piccadilly (8th July) and Drift Records (9th July) at 7pm UK each day - have a gander at the poster below for more information.

Dream Wife are also donating all proceeds from digital Bandcamp orders of 'So When You Gonna…' to Black Minds Matter and Gendered Intelligence.