Watch

They've a new EP coming next year.
Published: 10:40 am, October 29, 2020
Dream State have debuted a video for their new single, 'Monsters'

Dream State have shared their new single, 'Monsters'.

The track - which debuted on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show last night - arrives with the news that they're currently working on a new EP, due early next year, and that drummer Jamie Lee has left the band.

Singer CJ Gilpin says of the song: "Monsters is an expression of the inner goddess in me and is about the acceptance of my messy, chaotic energy; the owning and surrendering to who & what I am. It’s an awakening and I am saying, ‘I am okay with who I am and I will not be misled anymore’. It has taken lifetimes to get here."

Check it out below, and catch them on tour with I Prevail next spring.

