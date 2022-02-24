Update

Dream State released their debut album 'Primrose Path' in 2019.

Published: 1:21 pm, February 24, 2022

Dream State have announced the departure of vocalist CJ Gilpin and guitarist Rhys Wilcox.

A statement put out by remaining original member Aled Evans reads: "We know that we've been super quiet for a long time and I (Aled) want to bring you up to date with what's happening with Dream State.

"It is with huge sadness that we announce that CJ and Rhys have decided to leave Dream State, both for different reasons after what has been an incredibly difficult time over the last couple of years. We know that we are not alone in saying that the pandemic has been hard and hit us all in different ways.

"As the last original member standing, I will miss them both enormously and want to thank them for the incredible ride we've experienced together and with you- our fans. Dream State after all, is much bigger than just band members, there is a team and most importantly - there are our army of Dreamers who make Dream State what it is.

"Whilst this will be a huge announcement and change, we had prior to these decisions brought in a new drummer and bassist - so for me (at least) behind the scenes there is still a band. We've had different members over the years since we started this hell of a ride and we've consistently produced music and played shows that you guys have loved. There is now some uncertainty for the immediate future, but I will continue with the new guys to make music in some guise - be that as a re-vamped Dream State or under another project. Too much blood sweat and tears have gone in to throw the towel in just yet, especially when there so much more yet to give! There's a stack of fresh new music and ideas we want to release- when we are ready and able to.

"Once we firm up our direction I will share the details with you. But for right now, today is about the departure of Rhys and CJ and a celebration of what we achieved together. They both have been instrumental in making Dream State what it is and both will always be close to my heart. We wish them both huge happiness going forward, as I am sure you all will too."

