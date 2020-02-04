Festivals

Dinosaur Pile-Up will also play.

Published: 1:37 pm, February 04, 2020

Dream State, The Amazons, Dream Wife and more are on the bill for Y Not.

The event will be headlined by Royal Blood (Saturday headliner) and Richard Ashcroft (Sunday headliner), with Bombay Bicycle Club, Pale Waves, Rag n Bone Man, Sundara Karma, The Futureheads, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Jade Bird, and SPINN also set to play.

The event's organisers say: "It’s officially Y Not time again! Each year, we have found that the atmosphere and line-ups have continued to get bigger and better. This year is hands down going to be one for the books - see you there.”

Y Not will take place from 24th-26th July at Pikehall, Derbyshire. Thursday and Friday headliners are still be too announced.