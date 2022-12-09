Listen

It's their first since changing the line-up.

Published: 10:52 am, December 09, 2022

Dream State are going to release a new EP, 'Untethered'.

They're first since the band's recent line-up change, it's out on 3rd February 2023 and will be accompanied by a UK tour that kicks off on 20th February at The Exchange in Bristol.

Speaking about the line up change, founding member guitarist Aled Evans says: "When CJ and Rhys left the band last November, I was left with a very difficult choice - rebuild the band or start something new. Ever since its inception, I’ve been the backbone of Dream State. I was the main songwriter and I had given so much time of my life and sacrificed so much for this band, and I didn’t want all of that to go to waste. Tom (drummer) had actually joined the band before CJ and Rhys left, and was working behind the scenes with us on new music. We were also auditioning Jake to be bassist at the time as well as we were planning on becoming a 5-piece."

"We didn’t announce CJ and Rhys’s departure straight away as we were trying to find a new singer behind the scenes. CJ set the bar very high so it became a mammoth task to find a singer who would fit the band. We then found Jessie who was the perfect fit for the band. We knew that keeping the band going would be met with mixed reactions, but we’re doing this to keep the music alive, for ourselves, and for the fans out there who still want to see the music live and hear new music. We understand that it won’t be for everyone and that’s ok, but at least the choice is still there for the fans."

Speaking about the EP, Aled adds: "The luxury of doing an EP is that it’s a much quicker process to release new music when compared to doing an album. Whilst there inevitably will be an album down the line, for now we just want to get as much new music out there as possible, without fans having to wait for as long as they already have. An EP also gives us a bit more freedom to experiment with new sounds and direction that we haven’t tried before. Whilst we’ve played around with electronic elements on the album Primrose Path, those were subtle whilst on this EP they have become a much more prominent feature and feel like a natural progression and evolution from previous songs."

The band have also released new single 'Comfort In Chaos' - check it out below.