Dream-punk newcomers Winter Gardens have launched their new EP with title-track, 'Tapestry'

Published: 10:30 am, July 21, 2020

Winter Gardens have launched their new EP with title-track, 'Tapestry'.

Signed to Austerity Records, the dream-punk newcomers' upcoming release is due on 25th September.

The band explain: “The EP epitomises our shared love for the beauty in the world, both obvious and hidden. ‘Life’s Rich Tapestry’ is how we perceive nature, art, and world affairs.”

Of the single, they add: “‘Tapestry’ is a crescendo of artistic emotion. It was written with a truly brooding passion for art and all things creative, to show how reality can be portrayed on a canvas.”

