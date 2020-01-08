Dream Nails will release their self-titled debut album in April

Coming soon

Check out new single ‘Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns)’.

Published: 10:32 am, January 08, 2020

Dream Nails will release their self-titled debut album on 3rd April via Alcopop! Records.

The news arrives not long after the band confirmed a hometown show at London's Oslo on 23rd April in celebration of the release, and in conjunction with new single ‘Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns)’.

The band’s singer Janey Starling explains: “For those born beyond the M25, 'chirpse' is London slang for flirting and ‘chirpse degree burns’ is our personal slang for the injuries borne from romantic misadventure. The song is a tribute to the gut-wrenching feeling of checking your phone every 5 minutes to see if your crush has replied.” The band’s drummer Lucy Katz adds “The song started as a joke after a fateful Glastonbury where a couple of band members (who shall forever remain unnamed...) got ghosted by their festival crushes.”

Have a listen below.