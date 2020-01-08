Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Dream Nails will release their self-titled debut album in April

Check out new single ‘Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns)’.
Published: 10:32 am, January 08, 2020
Dream Nails will release their self-titled debut album in April

Dream Nails will release their self-titled debut album on 3rd April via Alcopop! Records.

The news arrives not long after the band confirmed a hometown show at London's Oslo on 23rd April in celebration of the release, and in conjunction with new single ‘Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns)’.

The band’s singer Janey Starling explains: “For those born beyond the M25, 'chirpse' is London slang for flirting and ‘chirpse degree burns’ is our personal slang for the injuries borne from romantic misadventure. The song is a tribute to the gut-wrenching feeling of checking your phone every 5 minutes to see if your crush has replied.” The band’s drummer Lucy Katz adds “The song started as a joke after a fateful Glastonbury where a couple of band members (who shall forever remain unnamed...) got ghosted by their festival crushes.”

Have a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Twin Atlantic have shared a live video for 'Novocaine', recorded at the band's studio Bongo Land
Demob Happy have dropped their new single, the third in a trilogy - have a listen to 'Mother Machine' now
Vukovi have shared their new single, ‘Violent Minds’
Pale Waves have contributed a song to the soundtrack for Finn Wolfhard's upcoming film, The Turning
Green Day have confirmed the tracklisting for their upcoming new album
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing