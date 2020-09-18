Dream Nails have released a new video for their brilliant anti-violence single, 'Kiss My Fist'

Watch

"We wrote 'Kiss My Fist' in honour of all queer people trying to get from A to B without getting beaten up."

Published: 2:36 pm, September 18, 2020

Dream Nails have shared a new video for 'Kiss My Fist'.

A track that speaks out against homophobic violence, it's a cut from their recent self-titled debut album, out now on Dine Alone Records and Alcopop!.

Guitarist Anya Pearson says: “As a queer woman, I live in fear of violence every day because of my sexuality and the way I look. In the UK anti-LGBT hate crime has surged in the past five years, and the risk of violence disproportionately increases for queer and trans people of colour. According to Stonewall, 1 in 3 queer people of colour have experienced hate crime in the past year. We wrote "Kiss My Fist" in honour of all queer people trying to get from A to B without getting beaten up. Our message to homophobes and transphobes is clear: ask us to kiss again, and we will eat your brain!”

Check it out below.