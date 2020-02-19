Subscribe to Upset
Dream Nails address the lack of justice for survivors of sexual violence with their new track, 'Payback'

The band's debut album arrives this spring. 
Published: 11:42 am, February 19, 2020
Dream Nails have shared their new track 'Payback'.

The song - taken from the band's self-titled debut album, due 3rd April via Alcopop! Records - kicks back against the lack of justice for survivors of sexual violence.

Singer Janey Starling explains: “In the UK, only 1.5% of rape cases lead to a charge or summons. 'Payback' is a song about how the UK criminal justice system fails survivors - and we’re angry about it. 

"This is a country where two women are murdered every week by a partner or ex-partner. So many women have lived through sexual and physical abuse, and carry the scars and memories of that – but will never see justice for it."

Check out 'Payback' below, and catch the band playing a hometown show at London's Oslo on 23rd April.

