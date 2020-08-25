Dream Nails confront climate change with their new single, 'This Is The Summer'

Listen

They've an album coming later this month.

Published: 11:18 am, August 25, 2020

Dream Nails are teasing their debut album with new cut, 'This Is The Summer'.

It's a song from their upcoming Tarek Musa of Spring King-produced, self-titled record, set for release on 28th August via Alcopop!.

“[It's] a song about how our climate is breaking down irreversibly,” says singer Janey Starling. “Colonial capitalism, waged by UK governments and corporations for centuries, has ravaged our earth.

“We need to be urgently fighting for migrant rights so the UK welcomes climate refugees displaced by countries hit by extreme weather. We must demand transparency from oil companies who relentlessly put profit before people, even as the world burns."

Guitarist Anya Pearson adds: “We wrote ‘This Is The Summer’ in the heatwave of 2018, recorded it in another heatwave in 2019 and now we are releasing it in yet another heatwave! Our video for the track shows how the current pandemic, white supremacy and climate change are not separate issues but interlinked. The song is about the brazen complacency of getting drunk and catching a tan in the park while the world burns.”

