Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Dream Nails have shared their new non-binary anthem, 'They/Them'

"After hearing this song, I dare you to call me girl again!"
Published: 3:08 pm, October 21, 2021
Dream Nails have shared their new non-binary anthem, 'They/Them'

Dream Nails have shared their new single, 'They/Them'.

The track - produced and mixed by Tarek Musa - follows on from recent drop 'Take Up Space', and arrives ahead of the band's headline show at London's Oslo on 30th October.

"This song is a rage-fuelled love letter to non-binary people everywhere," singer Leah Kirby explains. "As a non-binary person, or enby, living in the UK, I am constantly mis-gendered and often feel invisible. This is a banger for the fat enbys, the black enbys, the neurodiverse enbys, the disabled enbys. The enbys that don’t fit mainstream narrative of what genderqueer is. We refuse to be palatable and to fit into binary terms of ‘male’ and ‘female’. After hearing this song, I dare you to call me girl again!"

Fans can also purchase art prints of the single cover to raise money for The Outhouse, an LGBTQ+ charity in Leah’s hometown of Colchester. Visit bandcamp for more info.

Check out 'They/Them' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Belfast punks Enola Gay have released their debut EP, 'Gransha'
HEALTH have teamed up with Poppy for new single 'Dead Flowers'
Måneskin smash their last minute secret London show - check out these photos
The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell has a new solo album on the way
Ian Miles: "My entire life, I have been drawn to darker things"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing