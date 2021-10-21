Dream Nails have shared their new non-binary anthem, 'They/Them'

Listen

"After hearing this song, I dare you to call me girl again!"

Published: 3:08 pm, October 21, 2021

Dream Nails have shared their new single, 'They/Them'.

The track - produced and mixed by Tarek Musa - follows on from recent drop 'Take Up Space', and arrives ahead of the band's headline show at London's Oslo on 30th October.

"This song is a rage-fuelled love letter to non-binary people everywhere," singer Leah Kirby explains. "As a non-binary person, or enby, living in the UK, I am constantly mis-gendered and often feel invisible. This is a banger for the fat enbys, the black enbys, the neurodiverse enbys, the disabled enbys. The enbys that don’t fit mainstream narrative of what genderqueer is. We refuse to be palatable and to fit into binary terms of ‘male’ and ‘female’. After hearing this song, I dare you to call me girl again!"

Fans can also purchase art prints of the single cover to raise money for The Outhouse, an LGBTQ+ charity in Leah’s hometown of Colchester. Visit bandcamp for more info.

Check out 'They/Them' below.