Dream Nails battle anti-LGBT hate crime with their new single, 'Kiss My Fist'

Their debut album is now coming in September.
Published: 10:32 am, March 19, 2020
Dream Nails battle anti-LGBT hate crime with their new single, 'Kiss My Fist'

Dream Nails have released their new single, 'Kiss My Fist'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming self-titled debut album, which was originally due on 3rd April via Alcopop! Records, but will now arrive on 4th September.

Guitarist Anya Pearson says of the song: “As a queer woman, I live in fear of violence every day because of my sexuality and the way I look. We were all shocked by that image of queer couple Melania Geymonat and Christine Hannigan, who were left bloodied and bruised by a group of teenagers for refusing to kiss on a London bus.

"In the UK anti-LGBT hate crime has surged in the past five years. On the one-year anniversary of that attack, we are releasing Kiss My Fist in honour of all the queer people of this world trying to get from A to B without getting beaten up. Our message to homophobes and transphobes is clear: ask us to kiss again, and we will eat your brain.”

Check it out below, and keep an eye out for some rescheduled tour dates arriving soon.

