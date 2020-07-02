Subscribe to Upset
Dream Nails have shared their new personal-power anthem, 'Jillian'

They've a new album landing next month.
Published: 9:13 pm, July 02, 2020
Dream Nails have shared their new track, 'Jillian'.

It's the latest teaser from the group's upcoming self-titled debut album, which was originally due on 3rd April via Alcopop! Records, but thanks to COVID-19 will now be arriving on 28th August.

“This is a song about realizing you’re queer while you’re doing a workout DVD," explains singer Janey Starling. "It’s a personal-power anthem about finding the strength to come out; that’s what the line 'I feel the fear leaving my body' is all about.

"Both [bassist] Mimi and I discovered strength training through Jillian Michaels’ ‘30 Day Shred’ home DVD, and the catch-phrases were too good to not make a song from! Since then, she’s said some uncool and unkind stuff to Lizzo, which we were really gutted to hear. This song is very much about finding your own strength, regardless of your body shape.”

Give it a listen below.

