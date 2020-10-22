Live

It comes with a new iteration of their gig in a box, featuring a Christmas tree.

Published: 11:03 am, October 22, 2020

Dream Nails have a Feministmas livestream gig planned for December.

Taking place on 6th December, the event follows on from both their 'gig in a box' livestream over summer, and the release of their recent album.

Tickets for the show are on sale today (Thursday, 22nd October), along with the second round of their signature 'gig in a box' bundles, which will contain a grow-your-own Christmas tree (which will reach maturity in 2028), some self-care treats, and a gender-neutral toilet sign, as part of Dream Nails’ commitment to make gig venues safer.

Singer Janey Starling says: "We know a lot of our fans find the festive period really difficult - especially people who are queer, trans or estranged from family. Dream Nails are here for you! Feministmas is going to be a really joyful, life-affirming night for everyone to look forward to, and so will the Gig In A Boxes we’re sending out!”

Drummer Lucy Katz adds: "We will even be premiering our first Christmas song! As well as throwing all our energy and enthusiasm into curating the kind of live-show we have all been craving, we will also be offering our fans first-access to the Feministmas Virtual Merch Table featuring limited-edition merch for the creme-de-la-creme of feminist stocking fillers."

Pick up tickets here.