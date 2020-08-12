Dream Nails have launched a 'gig in a box', which comes with sticky venue flooring and more

Live

It's to accompany their upcoming livestream gig.

Published: 4:35 pm, August 12, 2020

Dream Nails are celebrating their upcoming album with a new livestream event.

During the gig - held on Saturday 5th September at 7.30pm BST - they'll perform their debut album (due 28th August via Alcopop! Records) in full, while chatting with fans throughout.

They've teamed up with Signature Brew and INNERJI too, for an at-home package that'll make the whole thing a lot more gig-like.

The 'Gig In A Box' includes a custom-crafted piece of sticky venue flooring to stand on, exclusive ‘Dream Nails House Party’ merch designed by Genie Espinosa, a real gig ticket and wristband, a drink, and more.

Jack from Alcopop! Records explains: “Live streamed and socially distanced shows have been keeping us going over the last few months, but here at Alcopop! we always like to do things a little differently... So we and Dream Nails have chatted to our pals at Signature Brew and INNERJI to bring the gig experience as close as possible RIGHT to your home. With drinks, window stickers (your house is the venue, right?) setlists, earplugs, wristbands and loads of other fun we were halfway there - but the real pièce de résistance is the sticky floor panel to stand on, so it's right like being up the front in The Lexington again! Best of all, Dream Nails know how to bring a PROPER party, so just isn't going to be just a live stream.... But you'll have to pick up a box (or the debut album) to get in and find out exactly what it's all about!”

The bundle is available now for £11. Alternatively, you can pre-order ‘Dream Nails’ and you’ll be sent a free streaming link for the event. Those who have a ticket to one of the postponed Dream Nails real life shows can also attend for free if they forward their ticket confirmation to dreamnailsevents@gmail.com.