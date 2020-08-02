Subscribe to Upset
Dream Nails are teasing their debut album with new cut, 'Vagina Police'

"It’s a song about reproductive rights and (in)justice in all its forms."
Published: 4:59 pm, August 02, 2020
Dream Nails are teasing their debut album with new cut, 'Vagina Police'.

It's a song from their upcoming Tarek Musa of Spring King-produced, self-titled record, set for release on 28th August via Alcopop!.

Drummer Lucy Katz describes the song as “our battle-cry against the persistent and pathetic-yet-insidious obsession of the state to police our bodies at any cost. It’s a song about reproductive rights and (in)justice in all its forms.”

Bassist Mimi Jassson adds: “From abortions being illegal, to forced sterilization of trans people. We stand in solidarity with our trans siblings in the face of the UK’s repression of trans rights.”

Check it out below.

