Published: 4:59 pm, August 02, 2020

Dream Nails are teasing their debut album with new cut, 'Vagina Police'.

It's a song from their upcoming Tarek Musa of Spring King-produced, self-titled record, set for release on 28th August via Alcopop!.

Drummer Lucy Katz describes the song as “our battle-cry against the persistent and pathetic-yet-insidious obsession of the state to police our bodies at any cost. It’s a song about reproductive rights and (in)justice in all its forms.”

Bassist Mimi Jassson adds: “From abortions being illegal, to forced sterilization of trans people. We stand in solidarity with our trans siblings in the face of the UK’s repression of trans rights.”

