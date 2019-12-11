Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Dream Nails are celebrating their album release with a hometown show

Their new album's due in spring.
Published: 12:09 pm, December 11, 2019
The band will perform at London's Oslo on 23rd April in celebration of the as-yet-unannounced full-length, expected in spring via Alcopop! Records.

“After years of graft and magic, we’re so excited to bring the Dream Nails debut album into the world!" the band explain. "‘Corporate Realness’, our first single from the album, is a punk anthem about retaining your personal sanity in the face of bizarre, British work culture, and is just a taster of a record fuelled by joy, jokes and rage in equal measure. After a sold out London show in the Autumn, we’re excited to be celebrating our debut album in Hackney this April. Stay tuned for more songs from it in the new year!”

Check out ‘Corporate Realness’ below.

