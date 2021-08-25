DRAIN sign with Epitaph Records, drop a brand new track, 'Watch You Burn'

Watch

You can check out the video, now.

Published: 5:01 pm, August 25, 2021

Hardcore types DRAIN have announced they've signed to Epitaph, and dropped a brand new track to celebrate.

Titled 'Watch You Burn', vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro explains: "’Watch You Burn’ is a pissed off and in your face song that I wrote after hitting a breaking point this year. Lyrically, it is exactly what I felt like I needed to say to convey the way that I had been feeling, while also being the exact words that I needed to hear at that point in my life. I was in a really dark place and I used my mindset and troubled environment as fuel to create and make a positive out of a negative. Life handed me lemons and I made a badass song out of it."

You can check out the video for 'Watch You Burn' below: