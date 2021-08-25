Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

DRAIN sign with Epitaph Records, drop a brand new track, 'Watch You Burn'

You can check out the video, now.
Published: 5:01 pm, August 25, 2021
DRAIN sign with Epitaph Records, drop a brand new track, 'Watch You Burn'

Hardcore types DRAIN have announced they've signed to Epitaph, and dropped a brand new track to celebrate.

Titled 'Watch You Burn', vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro explains: "’Watch You Burn’ is a pissed off and in your face song that I wrote after hitting a breaking point this year. Lyrically, it is exactly what I felt like I needed to say to convey the way that I had been feeling, while also being the exact words that I needed to hear at that point in my life. I was in a really dark place and I used my mindset and troubled environment as fuel to create and make a positive out of a negative. Life handed me lemons and I made a badass song out of it."

You can check out the video for 'Watch You Burn' below:

Everything going on in rock, right now.
State Champs are 'Just Sound' with their brand new track
Wage War have announced a brand new album, 'Manic'
The Dead Deads: "We don't have a set of rules"
Wolf Alice have announced a new run of tour dates for next month
Check out phem's new single, 'flowers'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing