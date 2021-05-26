Download is holding a special 3 day, 10,000 capacity test festival next month

Festivals

The test event takes place in Donnington Park between 18th and 20th June.

Published: 10:48 am, May 26, 2021

Download festival is set to hold a special test event next month.

Taking place between 18th and 20th June, Download Pilot will be a 3 day, 10,000 capacity festival - the first in the UK with camping since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The full line-up for the event will be announced this Friday, 28th May, with tickets onsite to existing Download 2022 ticket holders on 1st June. A general sale phase will follow on 3rd June.

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn explains: "Following the huge success of our Sefton Park event, we are delighted to contribute to Phase II of the Government's Events Research Programme with the creation of the first three-day camping festival which will be the Download Pilot at Donington Park.

"This massive next step will help us understand and study the safe return of large-scale festivals with no social-distancing or facemasks over a full weekend. The return of the full festival experience we have all been waiting for and a much-needed return to work for musicians, backstage crew, caterers and many more that form part of the UK’s exemplary live music industry."

Festival attendees will not be socially distanced or required to wear face coverings, but will have to follow rules set out by organisers including a negative lateral flow test to enter the site. They'll also have to take a PCR test before and after the event and provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace.