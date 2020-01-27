Festivals

There's Frank Carter, The Menzingers, Milk Teeth, Employed To Serve...

Published: 10:45 am, January 27, 2020

Download has confirmed loads more bands, including The Distillers and Funeral For A Friend.

The new names will join headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down at the event, which will take place from 12th-14th June at Donington Park.

Also new to the bill are Alter Bridge, Bowling For Soup, The Darkness, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mastodon, The Menzingers, Employed To Serve, 3 Doors Down, Milk Teeth, Motionless In White, Holding Absence, Lacuna Coil, Loathe, Sepultura, Amaranthe, Cemetery Sun, Fire From The Gods, Gender Roles, Haken, Hatari, Heavy Lungs, Higher Power, Jj Wilde, Kill The Lights, Modern Error, Northlane, Press Club, Polyphia| The Raven Age, Renounced, Shvpes, Sleep Token, Sullii, The Glorious Sons, The Hara, The Skints, Tempt, Twin Temple, Thy Art Is Murder, Wage War, and Will Haven.

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness says: “UK festival appearances are like children - so precious and impossible to pick a favourite. This year though, my number 1 child is our Download slot! I have a pair of pyjama bottoms designed to look like jeans with tickets for Monsters of Rock 1991 hanging out of the pocket, and that tells you everything you need to know about my excitement levels.”