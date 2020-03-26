Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Download has been cancelled due to COVID-19

KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down were headlining. 
Published: 12:28 pm, March 26, 2020
Download has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Download has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Donington event was set to take place from 12th-14th June, with sets from KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down, Funeral For A Friend, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mastodon, Employed To Serve, Loathe, Northlane, Press Club, and more.

"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead," they explain. "This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work."

Check out their full statement below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Chats: "We had a crack at some of the things that piss us off"
AFI, Thrice, The Chats, Against The Current and more are playing 2000trees
Bring Me The Horizon are sharing videos from isolation
Here's another new All Time Low banger, 'Melancholy Kaleidoscope'
Check out a taster of Run The Jewels' new album 'RTJ4', 'Ooh La La'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing