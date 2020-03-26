Festivals

KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down were headlining.

Published: 12:28 pm, March 26, 2020

Download has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Donington event was set to take place from 12th-14th June, with sets from KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down, Funeral For A Friend, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mastodon, Employed To Serve, Loathe, Northlane, Press Club, and more.

"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead," they explain. "This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work."

Check out their full statement below.