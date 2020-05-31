Subscribe to Upset
News

Download Festival is going to host an online event featuring interviews, unseen performances and more

It's taking place in June.
Published: 12:04 pm, May 31, 2020
Download Festival is going to host an online event featuring interviews, unseen performances and more.

The virtual festival will take place via Download Festival’s official social channels and YouTube from 12th-14th June, featuring contributions from Deftones, Babymetal, Korn, Frank Carter, Poppy, Creeper, System of a Down (pictured) and loads more.

The blurb explains: "The weekend will be split into day and evening, where the day will be everything that celebrates the spirit of Download Festival, and the evening brings 2 to 3 hours of tailormade programming where Downloaders can tune in and rock out."

The full list of acts currently reads:

KISS
IRON MAIDEN
SYSTEM OF A DOWN

Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Babymetal
Baroness
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Bowling For Soup
Bush
Creeper
Deftones
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons

