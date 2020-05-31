News

It's taking place in June.

Download Festival is going to host an online event featuring interviews, unseen performances and more.

The virtual festival will take place via Download Festival’s official social channels and YouTube from 12th-14th June, featuring contributions from Deftones, Babymetal, Korn, Frank Carter, Poppy, Creeper, System of a Down (pictured) and loads more.

The blurb explains: "The weekend will be split into day and evening, where the day will be everything that celebrates the spirit of Download Festival, and the evening brings 2 to 3 hours of tailormade programming where Downloaders can tune in and rock out."

The full list of acts currently reads:



KISS

IRON MAIDEN

SYSTEM OF A DOWN



Alestorm

Alter Bridge

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Futures

Black Veil Brides

Bowling For Soup

Bush

Creeper

Deftones

Disturbed

Employed To Serve

Fozzy

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Holding Absence

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Motionless In White

NXT UK

Periphery

Poppy

Powerwolf

Skillet

Steel Panther

The Darkness

The Hara

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Theory

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wayward Sons