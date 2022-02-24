Festivals

Yonaka, Skindred, Bimini, Kid Brunswick and more are joining this year's festival.

Published: 10:08 am, February 24, 2022

Download Festival has added 14 more names to its 2022 line-up, including Yonaka, Skindred, Bimini, Kid Brunswick and more.

They join a line-up headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, with more than 100 acts confirmed to play, including Deftones, The Distillers, The Pretty Reckless, Funeral For A Friend, Spiritbox, Meet me @ The Altar, Holding Absence, Venom Prison, Cassyette, Wargasm and more.

Other new artists joining the line-up include Alestorm, Banks Arcade, Dana Dentata, Dirty Honey, Heriot, Orbit Culture, Red Fang, SKYND, The Velveteers and Will Haven.

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe says: “Playing the Download pilot after being locked down for a year and a half was an amazing experience so being invited back to our favourite festival and spiritual home to play alongside the likes of KISS and Maiden is a dream come true. Plus we have some amazing rockin’ new tunes which we cannot wait for you all to hear.”

Yonaka's Theresa Jarvis adds: "Aghhhh Download! Some of us have been going since we were 14 so it’s an absolute pleasure to be performing there again. The energy is always amazing and such an exciting lineup of music."

Download Festival takes place at Donington Park between 10th and 12th June 2022.