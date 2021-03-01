Download Festival has been postponed to 2022

Festivals

KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will headline.

Published: 1:45 pm, March 01, 2021

Download 2021 has been pushed back a year due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

The Donington Park event was set to take place from 4th-6th June 2021, but will now return on 10th-12th June 2022.

Headline sets will come from KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, with news on the rest of the bill still to come.

A statement explains: "We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make that happen, but we now know it's not possible. We're heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to suppliers and of course our passionate Download fans."

Read the full thing below.