Festivals

Several new acts have joined the line-up for Download 2021

Including SalemBoston Manor, Dead Poet Society, Northlane and more.
Published: 9:00 am, October 29, 2020
Several new acts have joined the line-up for Download 2021

Several new acts have joined the line-up for Download 2021.

Joining headliners KISS, Biffy Clyro, and System Of A Down, will be Salem (pictured), Boston Manor, Megadeth, Descendents, Dead Poet Society, Northlane, The Skints, The Scratch, Static Dress, The Injester, Fire From The Gods, Massive Wagons, Monster Truck, Uncured, Renounced, and Venom Prison.

They'll perform at the 4th-6th June event alongside the likes of Deftones, The Distillers, Frank Carter, Creeper, The Pretty Reckless, Employed To Serve, Funeral For A Friend, Hot Milk, Poppy, Press Club, The Faim and loads more.

Creeper and Salem's Will Gould says: “Excited and humbled to announce that Salem will be performing at this year’s Download Festival. Looking forward to staying out of the sun with you all in 2021."

Tickets for the Donington Park festival are on sale now.

