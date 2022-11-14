Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Dot To Dot has confirmed its first batch of artists for 2023

The 27th-28th May multi-venue event runs in Bristol and Nottingham.
Published: 8:44 pm, November 14, 2022
Dot To Dot has confirmed its first batch of artists for 2023

Dot To Dot Festival has confirmed its first batch of artists for 2023.

Yard Act and Alvvays lead the names for the 27th-28th May multi-venue Bristol and Nottingham event, alongside Cathy Jain, Personal Trainer, Opus Kink, Divorce and more.

Festival booker Joshua Ward comments: “We’re extremely pleased to be announcing the very first names on the bill for Dot To Dot Festival, again with an incredibly innovative and diverse line up of emerging artists. We have carefully selected these acts who begin to make up what is set to be an exciting 2023. With Dot To Dot Festival, we want you to find your new favourite artists, and watch intimate live performances you won’t forget. I am looking forward to catching earlier slots from upcoming bands, that we may eventually see headline in the future, just like Yard Act.”

With “Early Bird” tickets now sold out, second tier tickets for Dot To Dot are priced from £25 and available now.

