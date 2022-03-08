Listen

It's from their upcoming album 'Remorseless Swing'.

Don't Worry have shared new single 'The Scythe's Remorseless Swing', from their upcoming album 'Remorseless Swing'.

Their second record, it's set for release on 25th March via Specialist Subject accompanied by a UK tour that kicks off on 19th May and includes a night at London's Signature Brew.

On the track, co-lead singer Ronan Van Kehoe says: "‘The Scythe's Remorseless Swing’ is sort of the title track of our upcoming album Remorseless Swing. At just over a minute, I think it's the shortest song we've ever recorded. This song is about feeling so many different emotions simultaneously that life becomes very difficult or perhaps even unbearable. It's also maybe the only track with remaining evidence of our previous post-hardcore influence left on this new album. The title is a tongue in cheek reference to the grim reaper, and how the knowledge that one day he will come for every one of us can be somewhat comforting in a way."

Check out the new single below, and catch them on tour at the following:



MAY

19 Cavern, Exeter

20 The Four Horsemen, Bournemouth

21 The Pipeline, Brighton

22 The Moon, Cardiff

23 The Library, Oxford

24 Wharf Chambers, Leeds

26 Subside, Birmingham

27 Voodoo Daddy's, Norwich

28 Signature Brew, London