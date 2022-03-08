Don't Worry have shared new single 'The Scythe's Remorseless Swing', from their upcoming album 'Remorseless Swing'.
Their second record, it's set for release on 25th March via Specialist Subject accompanied by a UK tour that kicks off on 19th May and includes a night at London's Signature Brew.
On the track, co-lead singer Ronan Van Kehoe says: "‘The Scythe's Remorseless Swing’ is sort of the title track of our upcoming album Remorseless Swing. At just over a minute, I think it's the shortest song we've ever recorded. This song is about feeling so many different emotions simultaneously that life becomes very difficult or perhaps even unbearable. It's also maybe the only track with remaining evidence of our previous post-hardcore influence left on this new album. The title is a tongue in cheek reference to the grim reaper, and how the knowledge that one day he will come for every one of us can be somewhat comforting in a way."
Check out the new single below, and catch them on tour at the following:
MAY
19 Cavern, Exeter
20 The Four Horsemen, Bournemouth
21 The Pipeline, Brighton
22 The Moon, Cardiff
23 The Library, Oxford
24 Wharf Chambers, Leeds
26 Subside, Birmingham
27 Voodoo Daddy's, Norwich
28 Signature Brew, London