Don't Worry have shared new single 'Head's Chocka', from upcoming second album 'Remorseless Swing'

Listen

PLUS they've got a new UK tour booked in for May.
Published: 10:30 am, January 18, 2022
Don't Worry have shared new single 'Head's Chocka', from their upcoming album 'Remorseless Swing'.

Their second record, it's set for release on 25th March via Specialist Subject accompanied by a UK tour that kicks off on 19th May and includes a night at London's Signature Brew.

On the band's new sound, co-lead singer Ronan Van Kehoe says: "Although we were never a straight up emo band, that emo revival scene was very popular in the UK when we formed back in 2014. That’s the scene that booked us to play shows at the beginning, and it’s where we found a home for a while. We’re very excited to showcase a different sound from our band, and to see where that leads us."

Check out the new single below, and catch them on tour at the following:

MAY
19 Cavern, Exeter
20 The Four Horsemen, Bournemouth
21 The Pipeline, Brighton
22 The Moon, Cardiff
23 The Library, Oxford
24 Wharf Chambers, Leeds
26 Subside, Birmingham
27 Voodoo Daddy's, Norwich
28 Signature Brew, London

specialistsubject · DON'T WORRY - Head's Chocka
