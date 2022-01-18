Don't Worry have shared new single 'Head's Chocka', from upcoming second album 'Remorseless Swing'

Listen

PLUS they've got a new UK tour booked in for May.

Published: 10:30 am, January 18, 2022

Don't Worry have shared new single 'Head's Chocka', from their upcoming album 'Remorseless Swing'.

Their second record, it's set for release on 25th March via Specialist Subject accompanied by a UK tour that kicks off on 19th May and includes a night at London's Signature Brew.

On the band's new sound, co-lead singer Ronan Van Kehoe says: "Although we were never a straight up emo band, that emo revival scene was very popular in the UK when we formed back in 2014. That’s the scene that booked us to play shows at the beginning, and it’s where we found a home for a while. We’re very excited to showcase a different sound from our band, and to see where that leads us."

Check out the new single below, and catch them on tour at the following:



MAY

19 Cavern, Exeter

20 The Four Horsemen, Bournemouth

21 The Pipeline, Brighton

22 The Moon, Cardiff

23 The Library, Oxford

24 Wharf Chambers, Leeds

26 Subside, Birmingham

27 Voodoo Daddy's, Norwich

28 Signature Brew, London