DoFlame has shared a video for his scrappy punk number, ‘Barrels’

Published: 10:18 am, November 02, 2021

DoFlame has shared a video for his new single, ‘Barrels’.

The scrappy punk number - which follows on from his previous two drops, ‘Bat House’ and ‘All Out’ - arrives with the tease that there's more "coming soon".

A press release says of the Canadian newcomer: “Born out of garage and basement shows in the Toronto suburb’s burgeoning scene he – and contemporaries DEAR-GOD and the OFFLEASH crew – are at the forefront of a scene that’s truly Brampton’s own. Bringing a wild new energy to the city, DoFlame’s opening statements have established the young artist’s mantra: “think big, go hard, destroy.””

