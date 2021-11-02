Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

DoFlame has shared a video for his scrappy punk number, ‘Barrels’

There's more to come.
Published: 10:18 am, November 02, 2021
DoFlame has shared a video for his scrappy punk number, ‘Barrels’

DoFlame has shared a video for his new single, ‘Barrels’.

The scrappy punk number - which follows on from his previous two drops, ‘Bat House’ and ‘All Out’ - arrives with the tease that there's more "coming soon".

A press release says of the Canadian newcomer: “Born out of garage and basement shows in the Toronto suburb’s burgeoning scene he – and contemporaries DEAR-GOD and the OFFLEASH crew – are at the forefront of a scene that’s truly Brampton’s own. Bringing a wild new energy to the city, DoFlame’s opening statements have established the young artist’s mantra: “think big, go hard, destroy.””

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Ditz have dropped the first single from their debut album, check out ‘Ded Würst’
Superlove nod to hyperpop with their new single, 'Wanna Luv U'
Dooms Children: "My life was in such a state of chaos"
daine teases her debut mixtape with lead single, 'Cemetery Dreams'
2000trees has announced The Chats, Dream State and loads more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing