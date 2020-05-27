Watch

The album's due in July.

Published: 9:51 pm, May 27, 2020

DMA’s have revealed a brand new video for the title-track from their upcoming record, ‘The Glow’.

The song follows on from the release of ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’, all cuts from their third studio album due for release on 10th July.

Speaking about the track itself, frontman Tommy says: “Some parts were written when we were going through break-ups and others were written more recently when our lives were very different. For me, it’s a snapshot of where we were and where we’re at now. That’s the reason why it’s one of my favourites.”

Check it out below.