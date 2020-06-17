DMA’s have dropped their new track, ‘Learning Alive’

Watch

Their album's very nearly here.

Published: 9:43 pm, June 17, 2020

DMA’s have shared their new track, ‘Learning Alive’.

The song follows on from the release of 'The Glow', ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’, all cuts from their third studio album due for release on 10th July.

They'll hit the road in support of the release this October, with their May tour having been postponed due the the outbreak of COVID-19. Catch them live at the following, and check out ‘Learning Alive’ after the jump.



OCTOBER

14 O2 Guildhall, Southampton

15 Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich

17 Bonus Arena, Hull

18 Hit The North 2020, Newcastle

23 Alexandra Palace, London

25 The Academy, Dublin

26 The Academy, Dublin