DMA’s have dropped their new track, ‘Learning Alive’

DMA’s have shared their new track, ‘Learning Alive’.
The song follows on from the release of 'The Glow', ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’, all cuts from their third studio album due for release on 10th July.
They'll hit the road in support of the release this October, with their May tour having been postponed due the the outbreak of COVID-19. Catch them live at the following, and check out ‘Learning Alive’ after the jump.
OCTOBER
14 O2 Guildhall, Southampton
15 Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich
17 Bonus Arena, Hull
18 Hit The North 2020, Newcastle
23 Alexandra Palace, London
25 The Academy, Dublin
26 The Academy, Dublin