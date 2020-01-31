DMA's are going to play a HUGE show at London's Alexandra Palace later this year

DMA's have announced a massive headliner at London's Ally Pally.
The show will follow on from sold-out nights at London's ULU and Brixton Academy in March, festival sets at Live At Leeds and Hit The North, and the release of their third album 'The Glow' on 24th April.
Catch them live at the following, and check out their new single ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’ after the jump.
MARCH
05 University Of London Union, London (SOLD OUT)
06 O2 Brixton Academy, London (SOLD OUT)
MAY
01 Bonus Arena, Hull
02 Live At Leeds
03 Hit The North
05 O2 Guildhall, Southampton
06 UEA, Norwich
JULY
09 Sounds Of The City, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester (SOLD OUT)
18 Hampden Park, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)
OCTOBER
23 Alexandra Palace, London