August 2020
Watch

Dizzy have released a new video for 'Beatrice', from their just-released second album

"We got our tour fix despite the looming pandemic outside the studio."
Published: 11:06 pm, August 19, 2020
Dizzy have released a new video for 'Beatrice'.

It's a track from the group's second album, ‘The Sun and Her Scorch’, which landed just the other week.

Frontwoman Katie Munshaw says: “The ‘Beatrice’ video was unique because we were actually playing our instruments. In most music videos you’re meant to only pretend like you’re playing but Ryan was really keen on making the performance feel genuine - and after being apart for so long due to COVID we were stoked to be able to just hang out together and jam for a few hours. Having our gear plugged in for hours made the mirror room extremely hot and by the last take we were sweaty and tired and a little buzzed - so basically we got our tour fix despite the looming pandemic outside the studio.”

Give it a watch below.

Neck Deep: Welcome to Sonderland
