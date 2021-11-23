Ditz have shared a new video, some tour dates, and the name of their debut album

Listen

The band's album is coming next year.

Published: 11:49 am, November 23, 2021

Ditz have shared a video for their latest single, ‘The Warden’.

It marks the latest track from the Brighton-based band's debut album 'The Great Regression', which was recorded and mixed by Ben Hampson and mastered by Kate Tavini, and is out on Alcopop! in 2022.

"Existing in music you meet a lot of incredibly talented people with very singular mindsets," says singer Cal Francis of the song. "I’ve seen lots of good friends really struggle to develop because of their intense focus on their output. The titular warden is a metaphor for this obsession and how it’s easy to let yourself be ruled by that mindset which can actually become a deceptively comfortable place."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour at the following:



NOVEMBER

25 Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent

26 Gullivers, Manchester (with Penelope Isles)

27 St Marys, Chester (with Penelope Isles)



DECEMBER

2 Le Pub, Newport

3 Sin City, Swansea

4 Portland Arms, Cambridge

9 Music Hall, Ramsgate

10 The Piper, Hastings (with The Psychotic Monks)



MARCH

15 Independent, Sunderland

18 Broadcast, Glasgow

19 Legends, Edinburgh

20 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

21 Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham

22 Louisiana, Bristol

23 Cavern, Exeter

24 Shacklewell Arms, London

25 Hope & Ruin, Brighton



APRIL

2 Fair Play Festival, Manchester

4 Mc Daid’s, Le Havre

5 La Cartonnerie, Reims

6 L’hydrophone, Lorient

7 Antipode, Rennes

8 God Save Clermont, Clermont Ferrand

9 Point Éphémère, Paris

11 Aeronef, Lille (with METZ + Psychic Graveyard)

17 Futurama Festival, Liverpool



JULY

7-9 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham

