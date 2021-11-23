Ditz have shared a new video, some tour dates, and the name of their debut album

Ditz have shared a video for their latest single, ‘The Warden’.
It marks the latest track from the Brighton-based band's debut album 'The Great Regression', which was recorded and mixed by Ben Hampson and mastered by Kate Tavini, and is out on Alcopop! in 2022.
"Existing in music you meet a lot of incredibly talented people with very singular mindsets," says singer Cal Francis of the song. "I’ve seen lots of good friends really struggle to develop because of their intense focus on their output. The titular warden is a metaphor for this obsession and how it’s easy to let yourself be ruled by that mindset which can actually become a deceptively comfortable place."
Check it out below, and catch the band on tour at the following:
NOVEMBER
25 Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent
26 Gullivers, Manchester (with Penelope Isles)
27 St Marys, Chester (with Penelope Isles)
DECEMBER
2 Le Pub, Newport
3 Sin City, Swansea
4 Portland Arms, Cambridge
9 Music Hall, Ramsgate
10 The Piper, Hastings (with The Psychotic Monks)
MARCH
15 Independent, Sunderland
18 Broadcast, Glasgow
19 Legends, Edinburgh
20 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds
21 Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham
22 Louisiana, Bristol
23 Cavern, Exeter
24 Shacklewell Arms, London
25 Hope & Ruin, Brighton
APRIL
2 Fair Play Festival, Manchester
4 Mc Daid’s, Le Havre
5 La Cartonnerie, Reims
6 L’hydrophone, Lorient
7 Antipode, Rennes
8 God Save Clermont, Clermont Ferrand
9 Point Éphémère, Paris
11 Aeronef, Lille (with METZ + Psychic Graveyard)
17 Futurama Festival, Liverpool
JULY
7-9 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham