Ditz have dropped the first single from their debut album, check out ‘Ded Würst’

Their first full-length is coming next year.

Published: 10:46 am, November 02, 2021

Ditz have dropped a new video and single, ‘Ded Würst’

It marks the first track from the Brighton-based band's debut album, which was recorded and mixed by Ben Hampson and mastered by Kate Tavini and is out on Alcopop! in 2022.

“The consistent and logical rhythm recalls the working world and, for me particularly, the monotonous fast food kitchen experience,” says singer Cal Francis. “Lots of people have shite jobs that they have moral quibbles with and, with the pressure of wanting to have a positive impact on the world, it can become depressing knowing that you are actually part of the problem… for minimum wage.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this month and next.