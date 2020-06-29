Subscribe to Upset
Watch

"We took a hands off approach."
Published: 10:23 pm, June 29, 2020
Ditz have released a new video for their track 'Role Model'.

It's a teaser from their upcoming 'Five Songs EP', which is due on 3rd July via Alcopop! Records on fancy pink and black 12" vinyl - pre-order your copy here.

“The birth of this track and everything associated with it has been an experiment for us," they explain. "We recorded it in Leeds, away from our usual studio and producer in Brighton. 

"The video was made by our usual collaborator Jay Bartlett during lockdown. We took a hands off approach and gave him very few cues. It gave us an opportunity to react the same way a fan might on first viewing. In giving him that freedom I feel like we gained some freedom of our own.”

Give it a watch below.

