Ditz have announced a new five-song EP, the 'Five Songs EP'.
The release is due on 3rd July via Alcopop! Records on fancy pink and black 12" vinyl - pre-order your copy here, and check out huge new track 'Role Model' below.
Label manager Jack Clothier says: “Finally! The movement that is DITZ have finally put out their first wax cylinder laden full of hits. Five hits to be precise. Hence the name of the EP.”
The full tracklisting reads:
Seeking Arrangement
Gayboy
Total 90
Role Model
Fuck The Pain Away (Peaches Cover)