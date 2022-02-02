Coming soon

The Brighton band have also dropped their new single, ‘I Am Kate Moss’.

Published: 12:32 pm, February 02, 2022 Photos: Andreia Lemos.

DITZ have unveiled the details of their debut album, 'The Great Regression'.

Arriving alongside their new single ‘I Am Kate Moss’, the Brighton-based band’s full-length will be released on 4th March via Alcopop! Records, with a vinyl version – including a limited Dinked Edition – following on 29th July.

“‘I Am Kate Moss’ is about the separation between your visual and personal identities, particularly within the context of masculinity and femininity,” explains singer Cal Francis. “A lot of how somebody else might define you is based on an appearance that might not naturally match up with your personality. This pressure can make you seem vain and self-obsessed rather than self-conscious.

“We’ve all been enamoured with bands like Unwound and Suuns for a long time, particularly how they manage to create huge anticipation and atmosphere in their music. I think that was largely the musical direction we were attempting to take on this track.”

Check out ‘I Am Kate Moss’ below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Clocks

2. Ded Würst

3. Summer Of The Shark

4. Three

5. The Warden

6. I Am Kate Moss

7. Instinct

8. hehe

9. Teeth

10. No Thanks, I’m Full