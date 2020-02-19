Subscribe to Upset
“‘Round The Bend’ is about being at the very edge of your emotional strength."
Published: 1:29 pm, February 19, 2020
Dinosaur Pile-Up have released a toony new video for 'Round The Bend'

Dinosaur Pile-Up have released a new video for 'Round The Bend'.

It's a cut from the trio's recent album 'Celebrity Mansions', out now via Parlophone, and it arrives ahead of headline shows at The Wardrobe in Leeds (1st April), Kentish Town Forum in London (3rd April), festival sets at 2000trees and Y Not, and a load of US dates.

Frontman Matt Bigland says: “‘Round The Bend’ is about being at the very edge of your emotional strength. I wrote it when I was at a breaking point of sorts, where I felt like what I'd been trying to make happen with the band for 12 years wasn't in fact going to happen.

"When I wrote the song and whenever I listened to the demo, I'd imagine this short film playing out in my head – the story was extremely vivid in my mind and really heartbreaking. Seeing yourself immortalised as a cartoon is always a trip, but the end result had us all bouncing off the walls!”

Check out the new clip below.

